Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 6,607 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Cable One makes up approximately 2.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Stock Down 0.9 %

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

