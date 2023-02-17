SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after acquiring an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

