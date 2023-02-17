StackLine Partners LP Has $11.74 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

StackLine Partners LP cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises 8.7% of StackLine Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 50,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,417. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

