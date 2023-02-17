StackLine Partners LP Reduces Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

StackLine Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156,550 shares during the period. ThredUp accounts for about 2.9% of StackLine Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP owned about 2.11% of ThredUp worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 497,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ThredUp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

