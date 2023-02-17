Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.38) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 811 ($9.84).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 759.20 ($9.22) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.24) and a one year high of GBX 797.40 ($9.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.27. The stock has a market cap of £21.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.25.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

