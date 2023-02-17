Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 555 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 525 ($6.37) to GBX 555 ($6.74) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF stock remained flat at $8.88 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

