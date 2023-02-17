Stellar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.79 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $64.79 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,455 coins and its circulating supply is 26,360,667,957 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

