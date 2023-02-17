Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.
Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
