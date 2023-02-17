Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stem by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

