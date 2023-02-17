Stepan Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
Stepan Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of SCL opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.
Institutional Trading of Stepan
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
