Stepan Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of SCL opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

