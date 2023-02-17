Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Stepan Trading Up 1.7 %

Stepan stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. 58,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

