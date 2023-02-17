Stephen G. Daly Sells 35,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 380,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,302. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

