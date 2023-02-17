Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

SHOO stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.