Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

