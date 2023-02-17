Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 4,824 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

