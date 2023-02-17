Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Campbell Soup Put Options (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 3,798 put options.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.9 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,722. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.