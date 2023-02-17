Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 40,024 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical volume of 8,692 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 362,977 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $8,160,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

