StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

