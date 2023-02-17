StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.