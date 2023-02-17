StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
ObsEva stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
