StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

About ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

