StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.78.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.