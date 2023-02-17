StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
TRX Gold Trading Up 2.7 %
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.78.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
