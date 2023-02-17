StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of ULH opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $834.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Articles

