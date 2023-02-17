StockNews.com Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.88.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AN opened at $141.26 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
