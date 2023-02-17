Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $183.16

Substratum (SUB) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $266,191.35 and $183.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00108699 USD and is up 41.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $63.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

