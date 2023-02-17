Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 1,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

