Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.3 %

Sunoco stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

