Susan Daimler Sells 4,103 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

