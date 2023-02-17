Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.