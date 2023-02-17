Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.975-5.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after buying an additional 1,289,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,839 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Syneos Health by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 772,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 257,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.