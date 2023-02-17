Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.95 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00010712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $664.77 million and approximately $63.95 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00425780 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.34 or 0.28204451 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 314,437,924 coins and its circulating supply is 251,922,214 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
