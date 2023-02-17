Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $153.60 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,996.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00542734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00174417 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

