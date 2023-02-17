Syscoin (SYS) Trading 30.5% Higher This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $153.17 million and $6.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,626.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00544759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00175204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049140 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

