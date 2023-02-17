T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

