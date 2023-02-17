T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $1,652,196.42 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $119.08 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.