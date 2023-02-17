Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,295 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $191,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,503. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

