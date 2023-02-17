Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after buying an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.52 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

