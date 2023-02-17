Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after acquiring an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

