Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.2 %
TGB stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $469.85 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.