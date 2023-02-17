Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TGB stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $469.85 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

