TD Securities Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$31.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Down 3.3 %

IFSPF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.