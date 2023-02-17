Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE TECK.B opened at C$59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.59. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

