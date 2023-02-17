Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.89

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.89 and traded as low as C$27.51. Tecsys shares last traded at C$28.03, with a volume of 18,066 shares changing hands.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4418097 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

