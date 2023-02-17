Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Teekay Tankers

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

