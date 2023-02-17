Telcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $143.59 million and $3.76 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

