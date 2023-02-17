Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 8,933,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,352,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.
The firm has a market cap of $841.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
