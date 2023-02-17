Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

