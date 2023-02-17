Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.06 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of TDC opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.
In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
