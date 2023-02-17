Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $54.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Terex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

