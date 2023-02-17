Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TERN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

