Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $996.88 million and approximately $98.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010586 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007751 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000970 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001816 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,869,951,995,727 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,131,208,703 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
