Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Short Interest Update

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 458,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,998. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,685.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $294,429. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.