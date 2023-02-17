Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.4 %

TXRH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $36,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,541,000 after buying an additional 363,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.