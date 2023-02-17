Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $105.15 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

